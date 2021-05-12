Harley Quinn's Margot Robbie Wants Poison Ivy in the DC Movies So Bad

Pictured: o ne of the healthiest romantic relationships in all of superhero entertainment. Image : DC Entertainment

Well, of course she does. At this point, who doesn’t?



As Harley Quinn, DC Entertainment’s biggest—or at least the most consistently successful—star, Margot Robbie knows her character intimately, which means she’s read up on her Harley Quinn comics. The fact that Harley and her fellow Batman villain turned anti hero Poison Ivy have had a long-running romantic relationship has not escaped her notice. And she definitely wants to bring that relationship into the DC Extended Universe.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Robbie said of the idea: “Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be s o fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

Between Robbie’s massive stardom, Harley Quinn’s prominence in and importance to the DCEU, and the fact that HBO Max’s Harley Quinn cartoon was already a fan-favorite before it became lauded for how well it portrayed Harley and Ivy realizing their feelings for each other, it is extremely probable that Robbie will get her wish eventually... along with all the fans who ‘ship one of the best, healthiest, and most positive romances in the entirety of the superhero genre.

