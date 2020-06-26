We come from the future
ComicsDC Comics

Harley Quinn's Getting Back Into Her Primary Colors in Black + White + Red

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Harley Quinn
Harley Quinn.
Image: Stjepan Šejić (DC)

Over the years, Harley Quinn’s gradually incorporated vibrant blues, golds, pinks, and yellows into the various ensembles she’s worn across her many incarnations in comics, television shows, and movies. But in DC’s upcoming Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, the therapist-turned-psychopath is getting back to her roots quite literally.

Over the next 14 weeks, DC’s dropping individual chapters of Black + White + Red as a digital-first anthology, crafted by a number of different creative teams all telling stories about fundamental aspects of Harley’s identities both as a famed villain and as a broken person. Writer-artist Stjepan Šejić and letterer Gabriela Downie’s chapter, Harleeen: Red, for example, sees Arkham’s active therapists struggle to get Harley to open up specifically about what it is about the color red that fascinates her so.

Though each of Black + White + Red’s chapters will feature distinct artistic and narrative styles and some will be be set in continuities, the visual throughline connecting them all is a purposefully black and white color palette that’s accented with carefully chosen splashes of red, meant to telegraph moments of importance.

The cover of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red
The cover of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red
Image: Stjepan Šejić (DC Comics)
Harley being utterly bored by Arkham’s staffers.
Image: Stjepan Šejić (DC Comics)
Harley realizing that she’s not the only person capable of playing mind games.
Image: Stjepan Šejić (DC Comics)
Harleen: Red’s credits.
Image: Stjepan Šejić (DC Comics)

Along with Šejić and Downie, Black + White + Red will also feature stories from Paul Dini, Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Chard Hardin, Saladin Ahmed, Javier Rodriguez, Erica Henderson, Daniel Kibblesmith, Tim Seely, and Juan Ferreyra. The first chapter of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is now available for digital download, with new chapters dropping every Friday.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

