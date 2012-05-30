Harley Quinn’s a Wanted Woman in DC’s New Birds of Prey Black Label Series

The cover of Harley Quinn and Birds of Prey from Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti. Image : DC Comics

Harley Quinn might actually be the most wanted woman in comics. Her animated series premieres November 29 on DC Universe, she’s got a film coming out next year, and she’s about to have yet another comic book on shelves.

Announced today, Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey, from husband and wife duo Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, is slated to release next year under DC’s Black Label—and io9 got a chance to speak with Conner about the project. She calls the story a continuation of the pair’s 2013 run with the character, and she’s bringing back Harley’s old buddies from Brooklyn. Yes, that means Poison Ivy.

The Joker’s back too. That’s what’ll bring Harley to join forces with Black Canary, Huntress, and Batgirl to take down the host of new baddies that are sure to come with the steep $10,000,000 bounty that Joker’s put on her head.



The full cover of Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey. Illustration : DC Comics

Conner teases Harley will vex Renee the most, but will be vexed by Cass the most. “That’s how I see it going,” she said. “It’s a whole new set of characters for her to drive nuts.”

And perhaps one of those characters Harley will drive nuts is Conner herself. “I have her voice in my head and it’s really dug in like a tick. I don’t know if that makes me crazy because I have her voice in my head so clearly.”

A lot has changed since Conner and Palmiotti last had a turn with the Clown Princess. Harley went from a character once defined by wanting to be wanted by the Joker, to a character who can’t seem to get enough of herself.

“Her time has come,” Conner told io9. “For so long she had been a sidekick, a henchperson, a secondary character. It’s time for her to bust out and be her own character. When we got the nod to do the book back in 2013, that’s what we had set out to do. It’s worked out well.”

Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey is a 32-page, four-issue miniseries. Look out for it come February.

Update: DC Universe announced November 29 as the premiere date for its Harley Quinn animated series soon after the original version of this post was published. The post has been updated to include the correct date.

