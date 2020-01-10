Harley Quinn Leads the Way in the Most Fantabulous Toys of The Week

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest toys from around the internet . This week: Harley Quinn glides in to kick off the Birds of Prey m erchapalooza, 1000Toys gives its great Hellboy an even better Abe Sapien to hang out with, and... cyber Keanu Reeves? Check it out!



S.H. Figuarts Birds of Prey Harley Quinn

Figuarts can’t resist being in on the latest movie merch trend, and with Birds of Prey less than a month away, it’ s time for Bandai’s beloved collector toyline to turn its eye to the DC Universe once more. Depicting Harley in a more casual roller derby outfit (than her actual roller derby outfit) from the film, the first Birds of Prey Figuarts comes with alternate faces to pose Harley in various states of smiling mania, a mallet to swing at her foes, a lollipop (that one of the faces can even hold like she’s sucking on it), and alternate hands to pose her with. There’s even swappable feet if you’d prefer her sans skates! The figure is set for release in March in Japan, and will set you back around $60 to import it. [Toyark]





1000Toys Abe Sapien

1000Toys already made a pretty killer Hellboy figure directly based on the stylization of Mike Mignola’s art, and now it’s bringing out an Abe Sapien to go alongside him. Releasing in both a standard variant and a Previews Exclusive edition (which essentially just gives the normal figure a vest to cover his fishy abs with), the 1/12 scale figure comes with a spear gun, a knife, a pistol, and, unsurprisingly, a set of alternates to use all those lovely toys. He’ll be $80 when he hits shelves in July.

Hellboy’s getting a Previews Exclusive re-release too, just in case you missed him—the same figure, this time with an extra T-Shirt depicting the BRPD logo, and he’ll set you back $105 for the pleasure. [Toyark]





Mezco One:12 Spider-Man: Far From Home Stealth Suit

Mezco’s previous attempts to bring the all-in-one S pandex-y nature of Peter Parker’s many (many) spider-suits have all struggled at least a little bit—they’re by no means bad!—to translate that material to the small scale of their figures. Which is why Far From Home’s multi-layered, techy Stealth Suit is probably a much more fun time for them to tackle. Based on the suit given to Peter by Nick Fury in the movie, the Stealth Suit Spider-Man figure comes with an alternate bloodied unmasked head depicting Tom Holland’s likeness, interchangeable hands, and webbing FX pieces for him to twhip about. Bonus added feature? The goggles on the masked head f lip up to show Peter’s eyes, like the lil’ dork he is.

Exclusive to Previews, the Far From Home Stealth Suit Spider-Man will cost $85 when he launches in July. [Toyark]

McFarlane Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand

You don’t even need to know a lot about CD Projekt Red’s upcoming sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 to appreciate this, because, really. You’re here for the fact that McFarlane is making an action figure of Cyber Keanu Reeves. With Cool Future CyberSunglasses. And a Cyberarm. And that character’s name is Johnny Silverhand.

Get it? Because the arm. Cyberarm. Cyber Keanu will tell you you’re amazing when he arrives later this year. [The Fwoosh]

