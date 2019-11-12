Harley Quinn Celebrates 'Freedom' in a New Bleepin' Trailer

The fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn isn’t only happening on the big screen. DC Universe is getting ready for its own violence-fueled girl power renaissance with the debut of Harley Quinn, all about Harleen coming into her own... while dishing out a lot of bats to the face.

The upcoming animated series stars Kaley Cuoco as the latest iteration of Harley Quinn, who finds herself getting bored with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and his preferred criminal activities. She wants an equal partnership, not to be the third wheel in Joker’s relationship with “The Batman,” played by Diedrich Bader.

So Harley decides to strike out on her own and get admitted into the Legion of Doom on her own terms , recruiting the worst of the worst villains to grow her gang and reputation.

A quick shout-out to Bane for being so sexually progressive. He may be a villain, but he’s a woke villain.

It’s violent, it’s profane (albeit with a lot of bleeps here ), it’s all Harley Quinn. And with Birds of Prey around the corner, it’s nice to get an appetizer of Harleen’s sass while watching her kick ass. Yeah that rhymed, what are you gonna do about it?

Harley Quinn debuts on DC Universe November 29.

