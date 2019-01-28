Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

While Warner Bros. upcoming Birds of Prey movie will introduce a number of DC’s formidable heroines like Huntress and Black Canary to the DCEU for the first time, it’ll also feature the return of one Harley Quinn who, judging from the film’s title, might embark upon some sort of redemptive arc. New year, new movie, new Harley—and Margot Robbie’s just revealed our first look at her.



Robbie took to her Instagram account today to post a photo of herself in costume as Quinn on the Cathy Yan-directed Birds of Prey set and...well, she looks kind of like if Harley got really into the concept of Harajuku fashion, but like, by way of Gwen Stefani, so make of that what you will.

In any case, she seems to be having a good time and there’s not one mention of her partner formerly known as “Puddin”, which is a welcome change of pace for a character who—let’s all just say it again—was woefully underserved in her first big screen outing and deserves a whole hell of a lot better. Even more curiously, early this morning a video titled “See You Soon” featuring what appears to be the very first Birds of Prey teaser showed up on YouTube and basically the entire cast is there including Robbie’s Harley, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary. Our money’s on the video being a bit of viral marketing, but take a look and judge for yourself.

This team-up film has a screenplay from Christina Hodson who also recently wrote Bumblebee, so we’re hopeful. Hopefully this is a sign of better things to come when Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)—also starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor—hits theaters February 7, 2020.

