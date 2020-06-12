Hans Solo, Ranked

Hans Solo through the ages. Photo : All Images ( Lucasfilm )

It’s all come down to this. After years of unhealthy obsession and the spark of a rediscovered hobby, it’s time to rank the Hans.

Corellian smuggler Han Solo is one of the most popular characters in Star Wars. He was once the owner of the ship that made the Kessell Run in less than 12 parsecs. And, eventually, he married a princess. He’s also been fairly bland when it comes to fashion. His looks range from cool and casual, hanging out at the Cantina, to frozen in place for many, months, hanging on a wall. And yet, thanks to actors Harrison Ford and Alden Ehrenreich, we love all of Han’s looks, of which there are probably more than you realize.

The question is, which look, limited to the movies, rules them all? Let’s find out.