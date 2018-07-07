Image: Marvel Studios

Hannah John-Kamen, who plays Ghost in the film, got a fairly prestigious recommendation on her way to landing the part.

This is sweet: in a story from the LA Times, Peyton Reed, director of the film, recalls getting a letter from Steven Spielberg, personally recommending John-Kamen for the part. “It said, ‘Dear Peyton. I’m excited you’re doing the movie and I just want to put in the good word for Hannah. I worked with her and she was terrific. Signed, Steven Spielberg.’,” Reed told the newspaper.

Advertisement

“To have a letter from Steven Spielberg – come on, who says that out loud? It’s really wonderful, and it’s an honor,” John-Karmen told the LA Times.

The actress, who has had roles on Black Mirror and Game of Thrones in addition to her work with Spielberg on Ready Player One, is accomplished in her own right, of course. But how cool is that? The best recommendation I ever got was from an English teacher. Not exactly the same.

By the way, the whole story, profiling John-Kamen and looking deep at her role as Ghost, is well worth reading, though maybe not until after you see the film.

Advertisement

Ant-Man & The Wasp is in theaters now.

[The Los Angeles Times]