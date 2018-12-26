Photo: BBC/Classic Stills

Over the past few months, Classic Stills has been capturing high-res moments from genre faves like Jurassic Park and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as artsy prints you can frame on your wall. Now, it’s turning its hand to TV, in the form of another genre icon: 55 years of Doctor Who’s adventures in time and space.



io9 is happy to reveal that Classic Stills’ Doctor Who collection, launching today, collects 20 iconic moments from both behind-the-scenes and the entirety of Doctor Who, encompassing Doctors from William Hartnell all the way up to current Time Lord Jodie Whittaker. They’re framed and ready to be hung on your walls like one of those fancy people who owns art, and whatnot.

Image: Classic Stills

As well as a first-time opportunity to have some rare archival images from Doctor Who’s past—like the iconic shot of the Cybermen marching down the stairs in front of St. Paul’s Cathedral in the Second Doctor story “The Invasion”—available as an official high quality art print for the first time, the collection also features a fan-selected piece voted as the iconic Who moment fans wanted to see on their walls. It’s the Tenth Doctor and Rose Tyler saying their farewells on Bad Wolf Bay at the climax of the 2006 episode “Doomsday.”

One of the other most requested moments—Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor questioning if he has the right to stop the Daleks from ever being created in the seminal “Genesis of the Daleks”—is also among the collection, a sample of which you can see below.



Each image will have a run of just 125—and set you back at prices starting from $149 or £125 depending on your location—so if you’re interested in owning a part of Doctor Who history, you’ll have to act fast. You can browse the U.S. and UK versions of the collection here and here.

