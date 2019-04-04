Photo: All images Paramount Pictures

Those rising machines have something powerful to contend with.

Paramount has released new photos of the next film in the Terminator series, Terminator: Dark Fate. Not only do we have the return of original Terminator stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, but we also have a new group of badass fighters ready to take on the technology dystopia.



Directed by Deadpool’s Tim Miller, Terminator: Dark Fate sees the return of Hamilton and Schwarzenegger as Sarah Connor and the T-800, respectively, as well as newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta. The film is said to take place after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the most acclaimed film in the series, which saw a T-1000 coming back in time to try and kill John Connor (Edward Furlong) when he was a kid.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate. Mackenzie Davis in Terminator: Dark Fate. Natalia Reyes in Terminator: Dark Fate. Diego Boneta in Terminator: Dark Fate. Gabriel Luna in Terminator: Dark Fate. 1 / 6

The James Cameron-produced Dark Fate is taking a leap in that it is choosing to ignore all the movies that took place after Judgment Day, as well as The Sarah Connor Chronicles TV show, only keeping the first two as part of its storyline “canon.” In an interview with IGN, Miller talked about recruiting Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, and how she’s bringing life back into the franchise.



“I’m sure every action filmmaker says that, but I did really try and focus on the relationships of these characters to one another. And the fact that Linda came back makes this particular Terminator fresh, this story could only continue with her in the role of Sarah Connor. That’s the most important thing for me,” said Miller. “Linda reinvented this character in a way that both honors who she was before and brings something new to the role.”

Terminator: Dark Fate comes out November 1.

