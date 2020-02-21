Halo Gets Nerfed, Pettable Pokémon, and G.I. Joe's Grand Return Are Already Toy Fair's Most Fun Reveals

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of the latest and greatest toy news. This week, we’re basking in the glorious surprises that are already coming out of this weekend’s New York Toy Fair. You can head elsewhere for major Baby Yoda goodness, but here we’ve got Transformers, G.I. Joe, Halo, and more to revel in. Check it out!



Hasbro Transformers: War for Cybertron Sky Lynx

Even though it wasn’t part of the original Generation 1 Transformers toy lines, Sky Lynx remains a fan favorite for the sheer audacity of its transformation capabilities. Somehow a space shuttle and a transport shuttle transformed into a lynx and a pterodactyl that then merged to become a fearsome robotic gryphon. It was absurd ‘80s toy mashups at its finest, and is totally worth of Hasbro reviving the figure for 2020 as part of its hyper-detailed War for Cybertron line. Available July 1 with a soon to be announced price tag, the new Sky Lynx features enhanced articulation, and an extra transformation mode in the form of a shuttle launch pad.

Nerf Halo Blasters

Mattel’s BoomCo line may have previously brought the kickass weaponry of the legendary shooter series Halo to life, but now Hasbro has the license, and in the run up to this year’s launch of Halo: Infinite, the company is bringing the Master Chief’s arsenal to bear in multiple Nerf toys. The clear standout is the $50 replica of the MA40 Assault Rifle, Infinite’s update on the classic Halo AR that’s appeared in every game in the series. It doesn’t fire darts in fully automatic bursts, alas, but it still comes with a reloadable 10-dart clip that works just like the ammo clips in the game, as well as motorized electronic features to load said ammo into the firing chamber.

Coming in the $10 “Microshots” line are takes on the Covenant Needler (sadly, the needles aren’t individual dart holders) and the SPNKR Rocket Launcher, which is a frankly perplexing choice given that the Nerf line has done missile-launcher esque dart weapons before—even in other video game lines, like the Fortnite range. Why turn Halo’s Rocket Launcher into a pistol when the franchise literally already has one of the most iconic pistols in video games already!? Anyway, you’ll be able to finish the dart-based fight this October, to coincide with Halo: Infinite’s holiday launch on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series Wave 1 Figures

There are undoubtedly collectors who would love to see Hasbro resurrect all of the original 3.75-inch G.I. Joe figures from the ‘80s, but if you’re going to revamp a retro line, this is the way to do it. Hasbro’s new G.I. Joe Classified Series upgrades classic Joes with more detail, better face sculpts, loads of weaponry, and vastly improved articulation. A deluxe version of Snake Eyes is already available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $40, but Roadblock and Scarlett figures will also be available tomorrow for $20 each. Here’s to hoping Hasbro plans to release an updated version of the U.S.S. Flagg playset as well.

Wicked Cool Toys My Partner Eevee

If Pikachu feels a little too mainstream for you, Wicked Cool Toys is adding to its My Partner Pokémon line with a new Eevee edition. In addition to touch sensors, My Partner Eevee one-ups the Pickachu version with a built-in microphone allowing over 50 different reactions (including head and tail movements) and 20 sounds to be triggered by touches, voice commands, or music. Available sometime in August, My Partner Eeevee will sell for $20.

Monopoly 85th Anniversary Swarovski Edition

It doesn’t matter how many properties you own, how many hotels you build, or how much cash you amass, you never really feel like a maniacal billionaire while playing the standard version of Monopoly. If you really want to feel like you’re a part of high society, Hasbro has partnered with Winning Solutions to create (yet another) new version of the game to help celebrate its 85th birthday. Instead of cardboard, the game board is made from thick tempered glass printed with actual gold and foil lettering and adorned with over 2,000 Swarovski crystals. Even the pretend has been upgraded, now made from plastic vellum so it will survive longer than the real cash in your pocket. Although that won’t last long either if you’re buying one of these sets. Only 500 are being produced, and each one costs $500, with pre-orders available now.

Hot Wheels iD Back to the Future Delorean

Hot Wheels iD is Mattel’s attempt to bring the classic die-cast collectibles into the 21st century using embedded NFC chips that allow each car to connect a mobile app where stats, including top speeds, are tracked. If you haven’t tried it yet, Mattel will soon be releasing the most compelling reason yet to try it out with its Hot Wheels iD Back to the Future DeLorean arriving this spring for $5. Functionality is exactly the same as with the other iD vehicles already available (as far as we know this little die-cast vehicle can’t fly or time-travel), but who can turn down a reason to buy yet another replica of Hollywood’s most famous time machine?



Nerf 30th Anniversary Super Soakers

Summer was never quite the same after Larami released Lonnie Johnson’s original Super Soaker 30 years ago. The brand is now owned by Hasbro and part of its Nerf line, and to commemorate the anniversary Hasbro is releasing three new water cannons inspired by some of the original Super Soaker designs. Available sometime this spring, the Super Soaker XP20, XP30, and XP100 will be available exclusively from Target for $8, $13, and $18, respectively, and like the originals each one is a simple fill, pump, and drench affair.

