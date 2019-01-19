Image: Paramount Pictures

Jason, you’re up.

Ryan Turek, producer on the new Halloween film, is no stranger to rebooting old horror properties. And so far as we were concerned, Halloween was pretty successful. When asked by Comicbook.com (hat tip to Cinema Blend for pulling out the great quote) what franchise he’d like to work with to give a similar treatment, Turek didn’t hesitate:



Without question, at the top of my list would be Friday the 13th. Friday the 13th would be the franchise that I would love to work on next. Jason Blum shares that same passion. That is something that is unfortunately complicated. I mean, there’s all sorts of stuff going on not [just] with the video game, but legal stuff. But, if it came our way, I mean I would be on cloud nine. It would be absolutely incredible to do. I feel a little bit smoother, because, I think there are only a few promises you’d need to make when it comes to Friday the 13th. That’s, you know, you gotta deliver on a summer camp. You gotta deliver on counselors. You gotta deliver on Jason Voorhees.

Michael Myers, then Jason Vorhees. Turek has a thing for murderers in masks, huh? And those base elements—a murderer, a summer camp—are pretty flexible. You could do a lot with that formula. Hopefully Turek and Blum will get their chance.



