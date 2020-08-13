We come from the future
Halloween Arrives Early in the Horrifying Trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Creepy eyeballs are never good.
Image: MAPPA
Trailer Frenzy: A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
They say the only way to stop a curse... is to become a curse yourself. Crunchyroll has debuted the first trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen, the much-hyped horror anime about a teenager who (literally) joins forces with a curse to fight the evil forces invading our world.

The series—directed by Sunghoo Park for MAPPA—is based on a manga of the same name. It’s about a teenage boy named Yuji Itadori who’s living a normal, everyday life until he and his friends are attacked by cursed spirits, leading to Yuk going to drastic lengths to save them. As you can see in the trailer, things quickly go from bad to horrifying for the young hero.

It turns out that these “curses” are created by negative feelings that humans feel in their everyday lives, inevitably rising up within their human host to cause havoc—havoc that can only be stopped by the power of another curse.

This leads Yuji to, well, eat a haunted finger and absorb its curse—called the Double-Faced Specter—and share his body with it so he can help his friends. Yuji ends up attending the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery to increase his powers, join forces with other sorcerers, and amp up the fight against cursed spirits. But how long will he be able to control the outcomes of, y’know...the whole ‘eating a haunted finger and hosting a demonic spirit inside him’ thing?

You can see for yourself when Jujutsu Kaisen debuts on Crunchyroll in October.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

TombSv
Tomb: R.O.A.C.H. ᶘ ᵒᴥᵒᶅ

Nothing in that trailer feel like horror.