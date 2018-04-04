Image: Hallmark

Hallmark is continuing its celebration of the 50th anniversary of 2001: A Space Odyssey right to the end of 2018 with a new keepsake ornament that lets you hang a miniature version of the film’s HAL 9000 computer on your Christmas tree, complete with its menacing, glowing, red eye.

The ornament doesn’t exactly scream “happy holidays,” of course; HAL did kill most of Discovery One’s crew. But as bad guys go, the computer, with its perpetually calm voice, remains one of the most disturbing antagonists in film history, and that certainly earns him a branch on my Christmas tree.

The ornament will be available starting October 6 for $20, and in addition to the glowing eye, the miniature HAL 9000 also plays some of the more quotable moments from 2001. Hallmark hasn’t revealed exactly what those are just yet, but there’s a good chance that a creepy, drawn out rendition of “Daisy Bell” will probably join “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls” as part of your Christmas playlist.

[Hallmark]