Fifty years ago, the definitive science fiction film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, premiered in theaters. Unlike space operas like Star Trek and Star Wars, 2001 doesn’t exactly lend itself well to action figures and playsets, but Hallmark has managed to turn Dave Bowman’s character into one of the most adorable plush toys I’ve ever needed to own.

Hallmark claims its itty-bitty version of Dave Bowman, who’s wearing his Discovery One red spacesuit, is a limited edition, but the company gives no indication of how many are actually being produced. Translation: Hallmark is probably churning out thousands of these. However, you won’t find them in Hallmark stores at your local mall, you’ll instead need to drop eight bucks on the Hallmark website to add one of these to your next expedition to Jupiter.

