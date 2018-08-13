Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix (Entertainment Weekly)

The Dark Lord is calling, are you ready to answer? These new photos from Netflix’s charmingly terrifying new series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, are ready to invade the mind and betwitch the senses. You’ve been warned.

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the photos give us a full look at Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina, a teenage girl who’s part of a long line of Devil-worshipping (and marrying) witches. In fact, the other photo in this collection appears to be Sabrina getting ready to become a Bride of Satan under the tutelage of Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle), surrounded by her aunts (played by Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto) and the three Weird Sisters, led by Tati Gabrielle’s Prudence.

And don’t forget that bloody guy in a rabbit’s mask chilling in the corner, because this shit is going to be messed up.

Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix (Entertainment Weekly)

Based on the (slowly) ongoing graphic novel series, Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series comes to us from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and eschews pancake addiction for dark rituals and human sacrifice. It’s going to be a fun ride, folks.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will appear before Netflix audiences on October 26. Hail Satan.