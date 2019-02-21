Image: Warner Bros.

Time to start planning your next trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, because there’s a brand-new ride opening this summer. According to the amusement park, it’ll be a new rollercoaster called Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, opening June 13.

Here’s some concept art:



Universal Orlando’s official blog shares a few more details, calling the attraction its “most highly themed coaster” and describing it thusly: “For the first time ever, join Hagrid as you fly far beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.”



The Orlando Sentinel notes that the ride—which will live in Universal’s Islands of Adventure—“replaces the former Dragon Challenge...which succeeded the Dueling Dragons roller coaster.” That ride was decent but nothing compared to the remarkably involved Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey which puts you inside Hogwarts castle. Pottermore adds that this Hagrid ride will be an “immersive coaster experience.”

As noted above, Hagrid and company start ripping through the Florida park on June 13.

