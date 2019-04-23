Photo: Sony Pictures

Guillermo del Toro has been very careful in selecting his follow-up to his Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, but that movie may now be solidified after landing one of the biggest stars in the world.

Variety reports that del Toro is in negotiations with Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Nightmare Alley, a remake of a 1947 noir of the same name about dueling con artists at a carnival. Del Toro has been attached to the film, which he co-wrote with Kim Morgan, since December 2017. DiCaprio, of course, is even more selective with projects than del Toro, and hasn’t appeared in a film since winning his first Oscar for The Revenant back in 2015. He’ll next be seen in the new Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, this summer, and his interest in del Toro’s next project gives it a whole new level of excitement.

Advertisement

And yet, while a del Toro film noir set at a carnival sounds absolutely delightful, it seems to be missing his favorite things: supernatural beings and creatures. That leads us to believe that, while Nightmare Alley may not drift “sci-fi far” away from its pulpy source material, the director is likely to tailor things to his liking a little bit. At least, we assume that. We know literally nothing about it outside of Variety’s report that del Toro is hoping to shoot it in the fall. And if that happens, 2020 awards season could be around the corner.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.