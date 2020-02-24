Greg Berlanti Wants Chris Evans in His Little Shop of Horrors

Chris Evans at an LA Avengers: Endgame press event. Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty )

Honestly, who wouldn’t?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, if Warner Bros. has its way, Chris Evans is set to join the cast of its upcoming cinematic adaptation of Little Shop of Horrors, the cult classic film turned musical telling the story of a unique, sentient plant that develops a taste for human flesh. The studio’s said to be looking at Evans to play the role of dentist Orin Scrivello, florist Audrey Fulquard’s no-good boyfriend who was portrayed by Steve Martin in Frank Oz’s 1986 adaptation of the musical based on the original movie.

Advertisement

If Evans were to sign onto the film as Orin, it’d fit with the actor’s recent pivot to playing douchebags meant to charm theatergoers in projects like Knives Out (though we can’t forget his turn as Lucas Lee in 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World). While Evans would certainly nail the role, whether the public’s ready to see him sing and dance while describing how much he loves torturing animals is anyone’s guess.

Pose’s Billy Porter has already officially signed on to play Audrey II while Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are in negotiations for Seymour and Audrey respectively.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.