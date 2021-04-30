Green Lantern Guy Gardner Has Been Cast for HBO Max’s Supercop Series

Hi, Guy. Photo : Michele K. Short/FX

Everyone’s favorite ring-slinging jerkwad is joining the DC multiverse.



The Hollywood Reporter has word that American Horror Story’s Finn Wittrock has been tapped to play classic Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the upcoming Greg Berlanti/Warner TV superhero series Green Lantern. First introduced in the comics in 1968, Guy is one of many Lanterns to have hailed from Earth, working alongside John Stewart and Hal Jordan in particular. He is, also, probably best known as one of the jerkiest-jerks to have ever worn a Lantern ring, oozing hyper-machismo and frequently butting heads with anyone and everyone around him.

Here’s the official synopsis for the show teasing just some of the Lanterns that will join Wittrock’s Guy in the series: “Green Lantern reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.”

We learned a few months back that the HBO Max series would feature other GL’s such as Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Kilowog, and Sinestro. THR also adds that Alan Scott—the original Green Lantern and now one of the publisher’s prominent LGBTQ characters—is expected to be cast soon, and that the show plans to begin filming sometime this year. The trade also notes this will be “the most expensive show that Arrow-verse architect Berlanti has produced in his career.” We’ll bring you more on HBO Max’s plans for Green Lantern as and when we learn it.

