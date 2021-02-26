We come from the future
Great Minds Think Alike at the Friday Gif Party

Gif: Cartoon Network

You’re ready for the weekend. We’re ready for the weekend. We are of like minds that the weekend needs to start ASAP. So let’s do this...with gifs.

It’s been a big week for Pokémon, Superman, and WandaVision, but we’re too beat to force any draconian rules on your gifs this week. So go ahead and post whatever you feel best expresses your soul at this moment in the comments. Who knows, maybe someone will post the exact same gif as you, and you can bond and become best friends for all time! Stranger things have happened!

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken was the Editor of io9 from 2016-18, the creator of the poorly named but fan-favorite news site Topless Robot, and now writes nerd stuff for many places, because it's all he's good at.

