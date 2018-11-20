Photo: Fox

Mary Elizabeth Winstead hypes up the Birds of Prey movie. Get a big new look at Elseworlds in a ton of new official pics. Vanellope von Schweetz (of the Sugar Rush Von Schweetzes) meets the Disney Princesses in a new Ralph Breaks the Internet clip. Plus, set pictures from Joker. To me, my spoilers!



Cats

Deadline reports Rebel Wilson has joined the cast of Cats as Jennyanydots, an “old Gumbie cat” known to sleep during the day, but teach mice and cockroaches how to knit at night.

The Boy 2

Christopher Convery (Gotham) will play Katie Holmes’ son in the sequel to the 2016 killer doll movie. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Birds of Prey

Mary Elizabeth Winstead confirmed the Birds of Prey movie begins filming this January during a recent interview with Bionic Buzz.

It’s sort of a spinoff of Suicide Squad. It kind of follows Harley Quinn, which is Margot Robbie’s character from those films, and this sort of girl gang that she puts together. I play Huntress, and we’ve got Black Canary, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Rosie Perez and Ewan McGregor. It’s a really fun, fun cast. We haven’t started shooting yet, but we start shooting in January, and I can’t wait.

Joker

The Joker terrorizes a grocery store before being run over by a taxi in the latest set photos from Just Jared.

Antlers

Meanwhile, four new set photos from Antlers include an illustration of fire-belching apes and Keri Russell scowling in the dark.

Dark Phoenix

X-Men Movies has the latest image of Sophie Turner as Jean Grey.

Rabid

Laura Vandervoort shared a new still of her character, Rose, from the Soska Sisters’ remake of David Croenenberg’s Rabid.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Vanellope von Schweetz meets the criteria to be a Disney Princess in the latest clip from Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Replicas

Alice Eve learns she’s the imperfect genetic clone of Keanu Reeve’s first wife in the second trailer for Replicas.

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Chloe the cat gets shredded on catnip in the latest trailer for Illumination’s sequel to The Secret Life of Pets.

Gotham

Truly incredible set photos from the series finale of Gotham see the Penguin and Riddler chewing scenery together in their final supervillain costumes.

Elseworlds

KSiteTV has photos from all three episodes of the Elseworlds crossover. More at the link.



Supernatural

KSiteTV also has photos from the November 29 episode of Supernatural, “Unhuman Nature.” Click through for more.

Outlander

Claire reflects on her supernatural premonition in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Common Ground.”

Arrow

Rascally Diaz breaks in to prison in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Slabside Redemption.”

Legends of Tomorrow



Finally, the Legends face budgets cuts while battling a minotaur in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Tender Is the Nate.”

