Matt Reeves’ The Batman found its Caped Crusader several months ago, but now we’ve got another name potentially joining Robert Pattinson in the cast. You can’t have Gotham City without Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Jeffrey Wright certainly has the gravitas needed for the role.



This news of Wright—a veteran actor whose biggest role lately has been the conflicted Bernard Lowe on HBO’s Westworld; he’ll also soon reprise the character of Felix Leiter in the next James Bond film, No Time to Die—circling the iconic DC role comes from Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, with precious few other details. Well, he certainly has the facial hair for it already.

Adding to the reports is Wright himself tweeting at Reeves on Batman day this past weekend:

But if Reeves is casting Gordon, perhaps we’ll soon get more information on the rest of the cast—like who’s gonna play which villain, for instance?

The Batman is due out June 25, 2021.

