Janelle Monae joins Disney’s Lady and the Tramp remake. Barbara Broccoli now doesn’t see a female Bond in the future of the franchise. Production on the Monster Hunter movie has begun. Plus, more good Star Trek: Discovery news, what’s to come on Doctor Who, and new pictures from The 100's return. Spoilers, away!



Lady and the Tramp

Janelle Monae has joined the live-action Lady and the Tramp remake as Peg, “the wise-cracking pound dog” originally performed by Peggy Lee. [THR]

James Bond

Speaking with The Guardian, producer Barbara Broccoli stated James Bond will “probably stay as a male” for the foreseeable future.

Bond is male. He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male. And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.

Halloween 3.2

Bloody-Disgusting reports another sequel to Halloween is already in development—without the involvement of Danny McBride and David Gordon Green—and could hit theaters as early as the Halloween season of 2019.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Empire has a new photo of Rebecca Ferguson as Morgana in Joe Cornish’s latest, The Kid Who Would Be King.

Monster Hunter

Milla Jovovich shared a set photo from the first day of filming Monster Hunter.

Suspiria

Dakota Johnson’s character, Susie, makes a bold fashion statement with a pair of corduroy overalls on the latest character poster from Coming Soon.

Overlord

Zombie super soldiers run amok in the final trailer for Bad Robot’s Overlord.

The Nutcracker & The Four Realms

Misty Copeland talks Nutckracker in the latest featurette.

Clara’s Ghost

Bridey Elliot directs her parents Chris and Paula in the trailer for Clara’s Ghost, concerning the haunting of a showbiz family.





Gotham

TV Line reports Shane West has been cast as Bane for Gotham’s fifth and final season.

Meanwhile, Gotham City is a no man’s land in a new trailer from New York Comic Con.



Star Trek: Discovery

Speaking to Trek Core at New York Comic Con, Alex Kurtzman confirmed that there will be no midseason break for the show’s second season.

Riverdale

Gina Gershon has joined the cast of Riverdale as Jughead’s mom, Gladys Jones. According to TV Line, Jones “runs the salvage yard that doubles as a Serpent compound, and the Serpents all snap to attention when she gives them an order. A Serpent with a GED, she acts as Fagin to a crew of teenaged car parts thieves.”

The outlet also word Trinity Likins will play Jughead’s sister, Jellybean “JB” Jones, a con artist “wise beyond her years” whose “favorite bands are Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath.”

The Handmaid’s Tale

According to Deadline, Bradley Whitford has been promoted to series regular for the show’s third season.

Stargirl

DC Comics writer James Robinson has joined the Stargirl writer’s room, according to Geoff Johns. [KSiteTV]

The Last Ship

Chandler faces a hostage crisis in the synopsis for “Honor,” the eighth episode of season five.

With a devastating hostage situation occurring back home, Chandler must devise the perfect plan to avoid losing everything.

Happy!

A video from New York Comic Con reveals Ann-Margret and The Big Show will guest-star in the second, Easter-set season of Happy!

Doctor Who

The Doctor and company run afoul of space mercenaries in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Ghost Monument.”

Meanwhile, a second video reveals the guest stars of season eleven, including Alan Cumming and Chris Noth.





The 100

TV Line has exclusive photos from the season six premiere. Click through for more.

Z Nation

Spoiler TV has photos from “Escape from Altura,” the third episode of season five. More at the link.

10K nearly loses everything as Panic and anti-Talker sentiments flare after an explosion derails the vote.





The Walking Dead

Michonne tries to cut a deal with Maggie in a clip from next week’s episode, “The Bridge.” Check out our premiere recap here!

The Flash

Finally, Nora Allen tells Barry about the future Flash Museum a new trailer for season five.

