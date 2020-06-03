Gorgeous Marvel Cinematic Universe Concept Art Is Coming to a Wall Near You

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 concept art by Jackson Sze. Image : All Images ( Marvel Studios/Grey Matter Art )

Often times, the first image we see from a new Marvel Studios film is its concept art. The studio uses that art, not just to help in the development of the film, but as promotional material to hand out at events like San Diego Comic-Con. When that happens, though, the images are on flimsy, cheap paper, and there are thousands of them. Now those images are getting the limited, high-quality collectible treatment they deserve.

Grey Matter Art is teaming with Gallery Nucleus to present five, fine- art giclé es of concept art from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame concept art by Ryan Meinerding, Thor concept art by Charlie Wen, Captain America: Civil War concept art by Rodney Fuentebella, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 concept art by Jackson Sze. Each measures 12 x 24 inches, is limited to an edition of 150, and costs $45.

Avengers Endgame concept art by Ryan Meinerding

Captain America: Civil War concept art by Rodney Fuentebella

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 concept art by Jackson Sze

Thor concept art by Charlie Wen

Spider-Man: Homecoming concept art by Ryan Meinerding

And if you like these, this is just the start. io9 has learned this is just part one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe concept art releases. Part two will be coming in the future, as well as other concept art and work from these artists. It’s an exciting, unique way to pay tribute to your favorite Marvel movies, by displaying the images that inspired them in the first place.

All of these prints go on sale Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m. EST in the Grey Matter Shop.

