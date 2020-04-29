Goosebumps Is Returning to TV, Thor: Love and Thunder Hits Some Delays, and More

After a brief sojourn to the box office, the spooks are returning to TV. Image : Sony Pictures

Ridley Scott’s production house has already nabbed the rights to a pandemic apocalypse series. Chris Hemsworth talks Thor: Love and Thunder’s production delay. The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind is Alex Kurtzman’s next non-Trek project. Plus, familiar foes return on The Flash, and what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow. Spoilers now!



Dual

THR reports Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul have joined the cast of Dual, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Riley Stearns (The Art of Self Defense) in which “a terminally ill woman (Gillan) opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on friends and family. When she makes a miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone (also Gillan) decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death.”

The End of October

Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions has acquired the film and television rights to Lawrence Wright’s just-released pandemic novel, The End of October. The story concerns the fictional Kongoli Influenza (suspected of originating “from a lab in China or Russia”) as it spreads “like wildfire” killing “millions around the world, shutting down economies, schools, airports and creating massive unemployment.” Deadline notes the viruses fatalities include “Supreme Court judges, Taylor Swift and Brad Pitt.”

Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth confirmed production has been delayed on Thor: Love and Thunder during a recent interview with ExtraTV.

[I was] supposed to shoot Thor in a few months, and that’s sort of been put on hold. But that was gonna be in Australia. So I was gonna be in Oz for a while. Now it’s nice just to be home with the kids.

Now You See Me 3

American Hustler screenwriter Eric Warren Singer is now working on a script for a third film in the Now You See Me franchise. According to a press from Lionsgate, “Singer’s fresh take will capture the fun, magic, and spirit of the original, introducing new characters into the world while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles.”

[/Film]

Gunpowder & Sky/Circle of Confusion

According to Deadline, the horror/sci-fi production studio Gunpowder & Sky (and its sub-labels, Dust and Alter) have teamed with Circle of Confusion to develop and produce TV and film projects “mined from writers, directors, and producers who have had their work released through Dust or Alter.”

The Girl Who Could Move Sh* t With Her Mind



Deadline reports Alex Kurtzman is now developing a television series based on Jackson Ford’s sci-fi novel, The Girl Wo Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind, in which a telekinetic woman owned by the government has just 24 hours to clear her name of (unsanctioned, non-government approved) murder.

Goosebumps

Deadline also has word a new live-action Goosebumps TV series is in development from Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween producer, Neal H. Moritz. Though details on its premise are currently unavailable, Moritz hopes the series “speaks to both adults and kids alike.”

What We Do in the Shadows

Nandor’s “old familiar from the 1970's” returns in the synopsis for “Collaboration, ” the May 27 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Nandor’s old familiar from the 1970s returns to Staten Island, Guillermo leaves to serve a new master, and Nadja and Lazslo revive their musical act. Written by Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

[Spoiler TV]

Siren

Ryn shares a telepathic connection with her mer-baby in a clip from this week’s episode of Siren.

Meanwhile, Ryn recruits new allies to fight Tia in the synopsis for “Northern Exposure, ” airing May 7.

Ryn, Ben, Maddie must recruit new allies in the fight against Tia. Helen seeks answers when she’s haunted by Donna’s spirit. Tia obtains dangerous weapons she plans to use in her fight. Xander struggles to make amends with Annie.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Godspeed and the Pied Piper return in next week’s episode of The Flash, “Pay the Piper. ”

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Heatwave’s daughter (and her dog) join the Waverider in the trailer for “Ship Broken, ” next week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

