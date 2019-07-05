Photo: Disney

We all know that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) could totally kick Thanos’ ass, but what about her cat? Marvel has released a Q&A with Reggie, the feline who played Goose in Captain Marvel, asking what goodies he stole from the set and what Avenger he wants to team up with. Surprise: It’s not Carol.

Goose, also known as the super awesome Flerken who can eat a Tesseract like nobody’s business, was one of the highlights of Captain Marvel. Reggie has been hitting the town, including hosting what might be one of the greatest livestreams in the history of livestreaming. In this latest video, he’s asked who he wants to team up with (Rocket Racoon and the Incredible Hulk), whether he could defeat Thanos (duh), and who his favorite Marvel hero is. I think we can all guess that one.

Captain Marvel is out out on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which just hit theaters and marks the end of Marvel’s Phase 3. Here’s hoping for more Goose (and Reggie!) in Phase 4.

