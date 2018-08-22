Image: All Images (Google)

Have you been looking for a browser extension to cleverly replace curse words and search the web with the help of an omnipotent being? Well, holy forking shirtballs, has Google got the answer for you!

The company recently launched a Chrome extension tied to The Good Place (whose third season starts on NBC September 27), and it not only allows you to search the web with your very own Janet, but it replaces curse words, allows you to put YouTube videos in the Good Place (thumbs up), or the Bad Place (thumbs down), and much more.

Here are a few screenshots and the link.

Will you be trying it out?

[h/t Christel Dee]