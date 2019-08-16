Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

[Editor’s Note: Allow us to present, on this Friday, a post our Senior Producer Danielle Steinberg had been dying to get off her chest all year. I personally disassociate myself with the entirety of this list but do hope you enjoy. -Jill P.]

Today is my last day at Gizmodo, and as such, you may not @ me in the comments or on Twitter, since I don’t have Twitter (and neither should you). And now, presented mostly without comment, we give you the Hottest Disney Villains, Ranked.

16. Sir Hiss (Robin Hood)

Image: Disney

You know why...don’t make me say it.



15. Bellwether (Zootopia)

Image: Disney

Cute, fluffy, Jenny Slate: Three outta three.



14. Yzma (Emperor’s New Groove)

Image: Disney

She woke up like this.



13. Lady Tremaine/The Evil Queen (Cinderella, Snow White)

Image: Disney

This one is a tie because they are essentially identical, a.k.a. equally hot.



12. Clayton (Tarzan)

Image: Disney

Clayton gives me extreme George Clooney vibes, making him the second colonialist scum to grace this list.

11. Ursula (Little Mermaid)

Image: Disney

I go back and forth on this one, but at the end of the day, HOT.



10. Hades (Hercules)

Image: Disney

Blue hair, don’t care. Launch me to hell to be with Hades.



9. Shan Yu (Mulan)

Image: Disney

More like, Attila the Hunny.



8. Cruella de Vil (101 Dalmatians)

Image: Disney

My go-to Halloween costume and also a style icon. Just imagine her with faux fur and it’s much easier to love her.



7. Captain Hook (Peter Pan)

Image: Disney

Peter Pan was the real villain, and Hook was hot. A pun about “hooking up” was too easy.



6. John Smith (Pocahontas’ real villain)

Image: Disney

John Smith was colonialist scum, but he was hot.



5. Gaston (Beauty and the Beast)

Image: Disney

Gaston’s hotness may have gone to his head and ruined his personality, but he’s still a pure paragon.



4. Dr. Facilier (Princess and the Frog)

Image: Disney

A hottie and a doctor? Sign me up.



3. Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

Image: Disney

Who wouldn’t sleep with this beauty?!



2. Scar (Lion King)

Image: Disney

Scar did some murder, yes, but his dark mane is gorgeous and he has the delicious voice of Jeremy Irons.



1. Jafar (Aladdin, Return of Jafar)

Image: Disney

Ja-near, Ja-far, wherever you are...He’s tall, ambitious, stylish, and his beard is so...twisted.



