[Editor’s Note: Allow us to present, on this Friday, a post our Senior Producer Danielle Steinberg had been dying to get off her chest all year. I personally disassociate myself with the entirety of this list but do hope you enjoy. -Jill P.]

Today is my last day at Gizmodo, and as such, you may not @ me in the comments or on Twitter, since I don’t have Twitter (and neither should you). And now, presented mostly without comment, we give you the Hottest Disney Villains, Ranked.

16. Sir Hiss (Robin Hood)

Sir Hiss
Image: Disney

You know why...don’t make me say it.

15. Bellwether (Zootopia)

Bellwether
Image: Disney

Cute, fluffy, Jenny Slate: Three outta three.

14. Yzma (Emperor’s New Groove)

Yzma
Image: Disney

She woke up like this.

13. Lady Tremaine/The Evil Queen (Cinderella, Snow White)

Lady Tremaine/Evil Queen
Image: Disney

This one is a tie because they are essentially identical, a.k.a. equally hot.

12. Clayton (Tarzan)

Clayton
Image: Disney

Clayton gives me extreme George Clooney vibes, making him the second colonialist scum to grace this list.

11. Ursula (Little Mermaid)

Ursula
Image: Disney

I go back and forth on this one, but at the end of the day, HOT.

10. Hades (Hercules)

Hades
Image: Disney

Blue hair, don’t care. Launch me to hell to be with Hades.

9. Shan Yu (Mulan)

Shan Yu
Image: Disney

More like, Attila the Hunny.

8. Cruella de Vil (101 Dalmatians)

Cruella de Vil
Image: Disney

My go-to Halloween costume and also a style icon. Just imagine her with faux fur and it’s much easier to love her.

7. Captain Hook (Peter Pan)

Captain Hook
Image: Disney

Peter Pan was the real villain, and Hook was hot. A pun about “hooking up” was too easy.

6. John Smith (Pocahontas’ real villain)

John Smith
Image: Disney

John Smith was colonialist scum, but he was hot.

5. Gaston (Beauty and the Beast)

Gaston
Image: Disney

Gaston’s hotness may have gone to his head and ruined his personality, but he’s still a pure paragon.

4. Dr. Facilier (Princess and the Frog)

Dr. Facilier
Image: Disney

A hottie and a doctor? Sign me up.

3. Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

Maleficent
Image: Disney

Who wouldn’t sleep with this beauty?!

2. Scar (Lion King)

Scar
Image: Disney

Scar did some murder, yes, but his dark mane is gorgeous and he has the delicious voice of Jeremy Irons.

1. Jafar (Aladdin, Return of Jafar)

Jafar
Image: Disney

Ja-near, Ja-far, wherever you are...He’s tall, ambitious, stylish, and his beard is so...twisted.

