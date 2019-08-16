[Editor’s Note: Allow us to present, on this Friday, a post our Senior Producer Danielle Steinberg had been dying to get off her chest all year. I personally disassociate myself with the entirety of this list but do hope you enjoy. -Jill P.]
Today is my last day at Gizmodo, and as such, you may not @ me in the comments or on Twitter, since I don’t have Twitter (and neither should you). And now, presented mostly without comment, we give you the Hottest Disney Villains, Ranked.
16. Sir Hiss (Robin Hood)
You know why...don’t make me say it.
15. Bellwether (Zootopia)
Cute, fluffy, Jenny Slate: Three outta three.
14. Yzma (Emperor’s New Groove)
She woke up like this.
13. Lady Tremaine/The Evil Queen (Cinderella, Snow White)
This one is a tie because they are essentially identical, a.k.a. equally hot.
12. Clayton (Tarzan)
Clayton gives me extreme George Clooney vibes, making him the second colonialist scum to grace this list.
11. Ursula (Little Mermaid)
I go back and forth on this one, but at the end of the day, HOT.
10. Hades (Hercules)
Blue hair, don’t care. Launch me to hell to be with Hades.
9. Shan Yu (Mulan)
More like, Attila the Hunny.
8. Cruella de Vil (101 Dalmatians)
My go-to Halloween costume and also a style icon. Just imagine her with faux fur and it’s much easier to love her.
7. Captain Hook (Peter Pan)
Peter Pan was the real villain, and Hook was hot. A pun about “hooking up” was too easy.
6. John Smith (Pocahontas’ real villain)
John Smith was colonialist scum, but he was hot.
5. Gaston (Beauty and the Beast)
Gaston’s hotness may have gone to his head and ruined his personality, but he’s still a pure paragon.
4. Dr. Facilier (Princess and the Frog)
A hottie and a doctor? Sign me up.
3. Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)
Who wouldn’t sleep with this beauty?!
2. Scar (Lion King)
Scar did some murder, yes, but his dark mane is gorgeous and he has the delicious voice of Jeremy Irons.
1. Jafar (Aladdin, Return of Jafar)
Ja-near, Ja-far, wherever you are...He’s tall, ambitious, stylish, and his beard is so...twisted.
