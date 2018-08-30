Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars is coming to Disneyland in a big way, and it’s bringing something a little stronger than milk with it.

As part of the ongoing construction of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney World, the Disney Parks Blog dropped a new teaser today for another attraction coming to the park next year: Oga’s Cantina, a seedy-looking (relatively speaking) drinking hole “that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy.” Expect stormtrooper searches, musical performances from former Star Tours host RX-24, and, for the first time in Disney World and Disneyland history outside of the secretive Club 33, alcoholic beverages.



When Nerdist followed up with Disney to confirm if the description of Oga’s Cantina offering “libations for adults” was accurate to the park officially offering booze to patrons, they were offered a statement confirming as such:



[The cantina] “will serve an innovative menu of non-alcoholic and alcohol-based custom cocktails along with beer and wine options.”

Although bars have been offered for private events at Disney parks, and alcohol has been made available at California Adventure, Oga’s Cantina will mark the first time either Disneyland or Disney World will offer alcoholic drinks. To boot, they’ll be “concoctions created with exotic ingredients” using “otherworldly” methods,” and come in “unique vessels.” So you can probably attempt to rationalize getting one of everything as a chance to try and get some cool Star Wars themed cocktail glasses. Emphasis on the attempt, that is. Drink responsibly, even in a galaxy far, far away, folks!