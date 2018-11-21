Image: Hero Complex

What would happen if over 100 heroes and villains from science fiction got together in a room and just went nuts? A new poster answers that question with one word: insanity.

The poster is called RAID 2: Incident on Line 13, and it’s the second in a series by artists Josan Gonzalez and Laurie Greasley. You may even remember RAID 1, as we featured it on the site. For RAID 2, though, things have gotten even more manic, with a ton of awesome characters kicking the shit out of each other, all together in one beautiful print. Check it out.

Image: Hero Complex

The issue here is: Can you name all the characters and references? Well, the artists have kindly provided this key to show you where each one is.

Image: Hero Complex

Unfortunately, we don’t have the answers to that key, nor would we want to fill it in and ruin the fun. But if you think you have all 109 answers, visit this link to submit your answers and five people will be rewarded with a free copy of the poster.



Or, if you simply dig the art, you can grab this print by heading to the Hero Complex Gallery website. There’s a timed screen print edition available through November 28, as well as a smaller run of giclée prints and a keyline variant. Plus, the gallery still has some some copies of the original poster as well.

