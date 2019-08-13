Image: Disney

James Wan adds another movie to his endless list of production credits. Marlon Wayans wants in on a Plastic Man DC movie, should it ever happen. Zack Snyder shows off a nice camera and some corpses for his Netflix zombie movie. Plus, set pictures from the Jupiter’s Legacy adaptation, and new footage from It Chapter Two. Spoilers now!



Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar

Congratulations everyone, the Disney Remake nightmare has now managed to loop round to the direct-to-home-video sequels. Speaking with Syfy Wire, producer Dan Lin revealed Disney plans to produce a sequel to this year’s live-action Aladdin.

We’d love to. People clearly loved the movie and watched it multiple times and we get lots of fan letters and people asking us to make Return [of] Jafar, and I can just tell you that we’re in early stages right now, but we’re certainly talking about another movie. Like with Aladdin, it will not be a straight remake of any movie that’s been made before, so we’re looking at ‘where’s the best way to go with these characters.’

The Troop

Variety reports James Wan will produce a film adaptation of Nick Cutter’s horror novel, The Troop, through his own Atomic Monster banner. The story concerns a troop of boy scouts who must fend for themselves when their chaperone is infected by a genetically-engineered plague.

Plastic Man

In your latest “actor suggests comic book role they would like” round up, Marlon Wayans tells Screen Rant he wants to play Quality/DC’s Plastic Man in a potential film adaptation, though no such project is currently in development.

I would love to play Plastic Man. I think he works with the comedic skill set that I have, in terms of how I’m physical, I’m bendy. And I think it’d be cool to just do it without... You know, what’s great about Black Panther is he’s a black superhero, right? But sometimes [it’s fun] to just do something. Like, you wouldn’t think Plastic Man was a black guy, but it’s not black - it’s just, he’s plastic. I think it’d be fun for me, because I know I got to add my humor to it. The only two superheroes I ever really wanted to play was Plastic Man and The Mask. Those are the two superhero films I would love to play.

Army of the Dead

Zack Snyder shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Army of the Dead on Twitter.

It Chapter Two

After twenty seven years, Pennywise returns to make hooting noises at Jessica Chastain in two new TV spots for It Chapter Two.





Russian Doll

In a recent interview with THR, Natasha Lyonne stated Russian Doll will likely end after three seasons as planned at Netflix—if not two. Or four.

In many ways [I still envision it as three seasons], yes. I see it quite concretely, and it will be interesting to see what evolves. The beauty of the power of the writers room is that Alan [Charlie Barnett] was a very different character in the original pitch and pilot. Month two of the room is where he really came alive. Before then, he had been a whole variety of other figures and now, looking back, imagining that show without Alan is almost impossible. Because of that experience, I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends. Maybe it’s only two seasons. Maybe it’s four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three.

Jupiter’s Legacy

Recently leaked pictures from the set of Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy give us our first look at Josh Duhamel as The Utopian.

Titans

We also have a newly leaked photo of Chelsea T. Zhang as Slade’s daughter, Rose “Ravager” Wilson.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Mike Flanagan stated he believes the Henry James-inspired second season of The Haunting of Hill House is “scarier than season one” in a new interview with Birth.Movies.Death.

We’re looking at all the ghost stories of Henry James as the jumping-off point for the season, so it very much is a whole new deal. It’s a cool way to expand on some of the things I loved about season one, but within the framework of a new story, without having to be restrained by the decisions we made last time. For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary. I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it.

American Horror Story: 1984

Bloody-Disgusting has new VHS-inspired artwork for American Horror Story: 1984.

Into the Dark

Bloody-Disgusting also has images from “Pure,” the Daughter’s Day season finale of Into the Dark.

The Terror: Infamy

People in mourning do not want their photographs taken in a clip from next week’s episode of The Terror: Infamy.

The Walking Dead

Finally, Carol and Daryl talk about fishing in a clip from the season ten premiere of The Walking Dead.

