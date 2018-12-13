Image: All images Warner Bros.

It’s been an outstanding week for Godzilla fans. First, we got a monster-packed new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Then, we got a very fun fan-made remix trailer that looked at the upcoming movie through an old-school kaiju lens. And now, the movie’s supporting cast of “Titans” have their very own stunning character posters.



First up, the three-headed dragon, Ghidorah:

(You’ll notice a theme here, in that each image makes you hope you’re never on any kind of aircraft when and if a giant monster war ever breaks out.)

Next up, the giant beak and claws of prehistoric menace Rodan:

And, finally, my personal favorite, buggy badass Mothra—looking rather “death from above!” here:



Keep watching the skies! Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps into theaters on May 31, 2019.

