Godzilla vs. Kong Is Hitting Streaming a Bit Earlier Than Expected

Godzilla! Image : Legendary

These big friends are ready to fight. They can’t wait.

As reported by Deadline, Godzilla vs. Kong, the latest Legendary monster movie and the third Godzilla one, will hit HBO Max a full two months ahead of schedule. Instead of premiering on May 21st, it’ll be showing up on March 26th. This comes after Warner Bros. reached an agreement with Legendary about its decision to try to release its entire film slate for 2021 on HBO Max for streaming.

With this deal, the movie will simultaneously release in theaters and on HBO Max, though, uh, don’t go see it in theaters. As a sequel to the prior Legendary monster movies, Godzilla vs. Kong will see the two titans clash as a team of tiny humans seek to unravel further mysteries of these giant, incredible beasts. But let’s be real, we’re mostly here to see ‘em fight. I’m rooting for Godzilla.

Godzilla vs. Kong comes out on March 26th.

