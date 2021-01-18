Hell yes! Screenshot : Legendary

Hot off the news that Godzilla vs. Kong would be arriving two months earlier than expected, we now have a first look at the monsters going mano-a-mano. “Change is nature,” the teaser informs us, but we’re certain to never change our stance on the fact that Godzilla and King Kong fighting each other is cool as hell.



It’s brief, but we’ll take it. Check it out!

Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest, Death Note) directs this installment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse, which stars a bunch of humans we usually enjoy (Alexander Skarsgård , Millie Bobbie Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, etc.)— b ut sorry guys, it’s hard to care when there are MONSTERS FIGHTING ONSCREEN.

Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 26.

