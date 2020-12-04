Godzilla Stomps Back Into Comics With a New Kids Series

This large lad is making waves in comics again. Image : Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado/IDW

Godzilla’s no stranger to the comic book world, but a new deal between Toho and comics publisher IDW is bringing him back to the forefront—and the King of all Kaiju is bringing some friends (and frenemies) with him.



Announced by the two companies this week, IDW now has the license to bring Godzilla and a whole host of beloved Kaiju like Mothra and Rodan to it s portfolio of comics and merchandise starting in 2021. B uilding on a prior deal between the two that covered multiple Godzilla comic series, this new deal now also covers art and coloring books, journals, tabletop games, puzzles, and other paraphernalia. But the most interesting will come from the kaiju invasion stomping its way back into IDW’s lines of comics, trade collections, and graphic novels.

The partnership is starting out with a currently-untiled Middle-Grade miniseries. Written by Erik Burnham, and with art and colors from Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado, respectively, the five-issue series is set to begin in April and, if the teaser art is anything to go by, is about Big G making some very small friends:

Image : Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado/IDW

D’aww. Just...don’t stomp on them, big guy. With next year being a big one for Godzilla in the west with the arrival of Godzilla vs. Kong (in theaters and now day-and-date on HBO Max), it’s the perfect time to get Godzilla in as many places as possible. But it’ll be interesting to see just how many of these projects lean on Godzilla himself, or if we’ll really get a variety and scope reflective of Toho’s cavalcade of giant monsters. King Caesar OGN when?



