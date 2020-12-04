We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
ComicsIndies

Godzilla Stomps Back Into Comics With a New Kids Series

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Godzilla
GodzillaTohoTokusatsuKaijuIDWkids
1
Save
This large lad is making waves in comics again.
This large lad is making waves in comics again.
Image: Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado/IDW

Godzilla’s no stranger to the comic book world, but a new deal between Toho and comics publisher IDW is bringing him back to the forefront—and the King of all Kaiju is bringing some friends (and frenemies) with him.

Advertisement

Announced by the two companies this week, IDW now has the license to bring Godzilla and a whole host of beloved Kaiju like Mothra and Rodan to its portfolio of comics and merchandise starting in 2021. Building on a prior deal between the two that covered multiple Godzilla comic series, this new deal now also covers art and coloring books, journals, tabletop games, puzzles, and other paraphernalia. But the most interesting will come from the kaiju invasion stomping its way back into IDW’s lines of comics, trade collections, and graphic novels.

Advertisement

The partnership is starting out with a currently-untiled Middle-Grade miniseries. Written by Erik Burnham, and with art and colors from Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado, respectively, the five-issue series is set to begin in April and, if the teaser art is anything to go by, is about Big G making some very small friends:

undefined
Image: Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado/IDW
G/O Media may get a commission
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer

D’aww. Just...don’t stomp on them, big guy. With next year being a big one for Godzilla in the west with the arrival of Godzilla vs. Kong (in theaters and now day-and-date on HBO Max), it’s the perfect time to get Godzilla in as many places as possible. But it’ll be interesting to see just how many of these projects lean on Godzilla himself, or if we’ll really get a variety and scope reflective of Toho’s cavalcade of giant monsters. King Caesar OGN when?

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo
Dr. Fauci Warns Americans to Stay Home This Christmas As U.S. Breaks New Covid-19 Records
Drone Video Shows Dramatic Moment of Arecibo Observatory Collapse
The Mandalorian Chapter 14 Spoiler Discussion Zone Is Right Here
Bigot Livestreamers Tore Down the California Monolith in Christ's Name

DISCUSSION