Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's roundup of all the latest toys threatening the contents of our wallets lately. It’s a new year, which means new toys! We’ve got an early look at the next line of Game of Thrones figures, Snape hits Figuarts’ Harry Potter line, and Medicom takes on the King of Atlantis. Check it out!

MonsterArts King of the Monsters Godzilla and Ghidorah

We got an early look at Ghidorah’s glorious design in the upcoming movie at Tokyo Comic-Con last month, but Bandai have now officially solicited the first two figures from its line based on King of the Monsters, the eternal competitors Ghidorah and Godzilla. Godzilla stands at just over six inches tall, and is...well, Godzilla. It doesn’t come with much, but Bandai has confirmed that the figure has extra articulation and a bonus effects piece so the figure can replicate the poster art of the big G raising its head straight up to emit a blast of atomic breath. Ghidorah, meanwhile, is a giant, coming in at 10 inches tall with an impressive 23.5" wingspan, articulated enough that the creature can contort itself around Godzilla or the upcoming Rodan and Mothra figures as it wrestles for the title of King of all Kaiju. Preorders will go live in Japan this week, ahead of a release for Godzilla in May of this year, and Ghidorah in June—with Godzilla setting you back around $64, and the massive Ghidorah commanding an equally massive $166 price tag. [Toyark]

Medicom MAFEX Aquaman

While Aquaman is still making waves at the box office, we’re continuing to get toys hoping to capitalize on the success of the King of Atlantis. Medicom’s latest entry into its DC Mafex line replicates Arthur as he appears in the film’s climax, wearing his comics-inspired armor and wielding the ancient trident of King Atlan. The 6.3" figure is sparsely accessorized beyond the trident, coming with an alternate screaming head for Arthur as well as several sets of hands. He’s set for release in July, for around $70. [Medicom]

McFarlane Arya Stark

Game of Thrones might be ending this year, but McFarlane is hoping to get in on the excitement over the final battles over the Iron Throne with a new line of 6-inch action figures depicting Westeros’ finest. We’ve previously seen CG renderings of the figures but the company has now released our first look at its take on Arya as she appeared in season seven. Although it’s hard to tell how much articulation the figure really has, Arya comes with both Needle and the infamous dagger formerly owned by Petyr Baelish that helped set the events of the entire show rolling. Arya will cost you $20, and is expected to be joined by Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and the Night King himself when the line launches in April. [Toyark]

Figuarts Severus Snape

Ever wanted a dour Alan Rickman to just sit on your shelf and judge you? Bandai’s finally offering you the very specific chance with the fourth addition to its Harry Potter line. Sadly, dourly judge you is pretty much all this Snape figure can do—aside from a few alternate hands and his black wand to pose with, Hogwarts’ beloved Potions master doesn’t actually come with a lot in comparison to the accessories-heavy releases of young Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Not even some potions! At least, if you get tired of Alan Rickman sizing you up with those maudlin eyes, there’s an alternate head of him yelling (presumably “POTTER!”) so you can pose him chiding your other action figures. Figuarts Snape is set for release in Japan this coming May, and will cost you around $55. [The Fwoosh]

