If Godzilla is truly the King of the Monsters, then surely he needs a few monsters to fight to earn his title, right?



Warner Bros.’s massive Hall H panel at Comic-Con today has given our first look at the follow-up to Gareth Edward’s 2014 reboot of Godzilla franchise. Set five years after the events of the first movie, King of the Monsters (directed and co-written by Michael Dougherty) sees the world having been transformed by Godzilla’s initial attacks, and now radically paranoid about the prospect of his return... or if there are other monstrous beings like him. Because it turns out, humanity might need them to help turn back the tide of an impending apocalypse that could destroy the world.

Which duh, there totally is, and they look awesome. In fact, this whole trailer is weirdly haunting and poetic in a way you might not have expected a movie about a giant mishmash of monsters to be.

We get our first tiny glimpses of a few Kaiju (or Titans, as they’re referred to in this) legends in this trailer too—King Ghidorah and Rodan in particular get some great teases, as does Mothra—and they look gorgeous. They also look like some seriously great competition for the big G to go up against in his quest to remain the King.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters May 31, 2019.