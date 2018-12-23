Illustration: Dan Brooks

Dan Brooks is an illustrator with a penchant for pop culture design. He’s also a fan of the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures. In this design series, he combines his loves.

This set of illustrations, which Dan tells me is based on the original wave of Playmates toys in the 1980s, uses bright colors and clear design to create a neat, nostalgic sense of these characters. These are the Turtles and their enemies in their loudest, most iconic forms, drilled down to their essence. I really dig these illustrations, and I’m proud to present them for your viewing pleasure with Dan’s permission.



Michelangelo. Donatello. Raphael. Leonardo! April O’Neil, ready with the scoop. Splinter. Shredder. Rocksteady. Bebop. The dreaded Foot Clan. 1 / 10

If you like Dan’s work, check out more on his Instagram.