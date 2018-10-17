Cover detail from The Making of Planet of the Apes.
Image: Harper Design

The recent Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy boasted some seriously sophisticated special effects. But as a new book marking the 50th anniversary of the original film reminds us, special effects have always been an important part of what makes Planet of the Apes such a compelling saga.

J.W. Rinzler’s The Making of Planet of the Apes, due out October 23, is packed full of concept art, photos, and other behind-the-scenes documents that have never been published before. It also features a foreword by Fraser Clarke Heston, son of Charlton Heston, who played stranded astronaut George Taylor in the 1968 film. Obviously, long before the advent of CGI and the motion-capture technology used in War for the Planet of the Apes and the other prequels, things like set design, prosthetic make-up, and practical special effects were a huge part of bringing the original sci-fi tale to life.

Here’s a peek inside the new book, starting with a highly detailed concept drawing that shows a very human-like ape chilling out in his front yard, smoking a pipe.

Mentor Heubner’s sketch #12 depicts a pipe-smoking ape standing on a flagstone patio in front of his house.
Image: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

More concept art, this time depicting the astronauts’ arrival on the titular planet, as well as a trio of ominous “scarecrows” dotting the landscape.

Top: An illustration by Don Peters and a detail from it (right): The astronauts use their jetpacks to explore a lusher environment. Below: The explorers encounter ominous scarecrows, meant to keep intruders out, an idea conceptualized for the first time by artist Peters. The scarecrows are simian in appearance.
Image: Courtesy of the Arthur P. Jacobs Collection, Coll 023 Department of Archives and Special Collections, William H. Hannon Library, Loyola Marymount University.

No CGI here, obviously; Apetown was a detailed, fully-constructed set.

A good view of Apetown. The two-thousand-acre ranch was convenient to Fox headquarters and provided many locales for Apes, as it had for dozens of studio productions since 1939.
Image: Larry Pratner

More views of Apetown.

Left Top: The finished gazebo on the lake walkway. Left Right: A good look at the Apetown “units,” including two smaller ones built on the hill using forced perspective, and farther up what looks to be a painted façade. A double for Heston as Taylor runs across an elevated walkway.
Image: Larry Pratner

The iconic final moments of Planet of the Apes, with the big reveal of the Statue of Liberty, took careful planning, camerawork, and prop-making.

Clockwise from top left: Two sketches illustrate how [director Franklin J. Schaffner] intended to shoot down on [characters] Taylor and Nova as they arrive at the foot of the statue: First, he would “zoom back to include torch” using the foreground “miniature”—a scaled, aged replica of the real torch. As they rode on Schaffner would film with a Panavision 50mm-to-500mm lens to “zoom through spikes” through the second foreground “miniature.” Later in the day, Schaffner filmed [Charlton] Heston and [Linda] Harrison standing next to their horse as the astronaut gazes in horror at Liberty’s crown. Last, a photograph taken from the platform as Heston and Harrison ride by the torch.
Image: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Larry Pratner

Lastly, here’s a look at the full book cover:

The Making of Planet of the Apes by J. W. Rinzler is out October 23.