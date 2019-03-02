Image: Warner Bros.

Whip out the Scooby Snacks, because our favorite mystery-solving dog is coming back to the big screen, reports the Hollywood Reporter. For the first time since 2004, Scooby-Doo will be getting a theatrical release with a new animated movie, featuring a star-studded voice cast and appearances from other characters in the , er, extended Hanna-Barbera universe. Because that’s how everything works now.

But that cast! We’ve got Gina Rodriguez (Carmen Sandiego, Jane the Virgin, Annihilation) as Velma, Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) as Shaggy, and Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman, another Hanna-Barbera character from the ‘70s. Their foe? Dick Dastardly, who is set to prove a major challenge to a gang of heroes mostly used to tackling scam artists, not supervillains. Scooby-Doo himself, this round, will be played by Frank Welker, who’s played the part since 2002.

No word yet on who’s voicing the other two members of the core Scooby crew—is it too late to get Chris Evans for Fred?—but we do know that this movie, which doesn’t have a firm title as of yet, will be released in May 2020.