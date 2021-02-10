Gina Carano Is No Longer a Part of Star Wars

Gina Carano on The Mandalorian. Photo : Lucasfilm

Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, will no longer be on the show.

In a statement obtained by io9, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said the following: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The news comes after a day in which the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter for hours. The night before, the actress shared an anti-Semitic story on her Instagram. It was soon deleted but many fans captured it and shared it on social media.

That, of course, came after months of complaints about Carano’s online presence, including mocking covid mask mandates, spreading conspiracies about the United States election, liking posts disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement, and deriding pronoun usage .

Carano’s character, Cara Dune, was one of the main characters on the award-winning Disney+ show. And it was assumed, though never confirmed, that she might play a role in the upcoming Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic show. That, apparently, is not happening anymore. Even if it was.

