What “secret” Star Wars movie is filming in Scotland this year? James Wan shuts down an Aquaman rumor before it can even start. Get a new look at the return of Channel Zero. Plus updates on Akira, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It 2, and more! Happy, spoilery new year!

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom

In the latest issue of Empire, J.A. Bayona reveals the Jurassic World sequel begins with an action-packed prologue evocative of the James Bond franchise.

Fallen Kingdom [starts] with a massive action piece that feels like a James Bond prologue. And in the centre there is the biggest set-piece ever done for a Jurassic movie.

The issue also includes this photo of Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith getting stared down by a dino.

Avengers: Infinity War

A live Q&A with the Russo Brothers discusses Thanos, Thor (following the destruction of Asgard, Bucky’s new bionic arm, and dramatic payoff.

New promotional art was discovered inside this Russian wall calendar, including images of The Wasp, Black Panther, and Infinity War’s Black Widow.



Meanwhile, Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Dr. Strange and Wong stare down certain death in a new image from USA Today, which is basically a still from the first trailer.





Akira

Omega Underground also reports that Martin Whist (The Predator) has joined the live-action, U.S. remake of Akira as production designer, indicating that there’s still life in the long-in-limbo project yet.

Alpha

Sony’s Ice Age drama set 20,000 years in the past has been pushed back to September 14, 2018. [Deadline]

Halloween

A casting call for teenage extras confirms the Halloween retroactive-sequel/reboot begins filming this month.

-High School Students (Extras/Background) -Males and Females -Ages 15-21 (if under 18 include parents names) -All Shapes/Sizes/Looks -All Ethencities Shoots mid-January in Charleston, South Carolina.

Star Wars

The Daily Record reports and unspecified Star Wars movie “shrouded in secrecy” begins filming in Scotland, June 2018. Whether this is Episode IX or a currently unrevealed Star Wars Story remains to be seen, but it’s likely the former.

Bumblebee: The Movie

Paramount has released an official synopsis for its first Transformers spinoff.

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Black Panther

T’Challa and Nakia are ready for 2018 in this new photo from Marvel.

Incredibles 2

Elsewhere, Disney set a piece of toast to music to celebrate the New Year.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2

A little more effort was extended in this teaser for the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, coming Thanksgiving 2018.

Aquaman

Not to be outdone, James Wan shared this terrific octopus detailing on some Atlantean armor.

Wan was very quick to deny that the hook in the photo was a hint at the infamous comic book storyline where Aquaman has his hand devoured by piranhas and replaces it with a hook.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald



Jude Law plays a younger, vestier Dumbledore in this photo from MTV.

A Wrinkle in Time

The movie’s official Twitter ended the year with a new TV spot and motion posters of Which, Who and Whatsit.

The X-Files

Gillian Anderson reconfirmed to TV Guide season eleven is a limited event series, and that’s all she’s currently signed up for—and it will likely be her last return as Scully:

I was a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement. Because my understanding was that this was a single season.

Micronauts

Bleeding Cool has uncovered a Hasbro sales guide teasing a Micronauts animated series for 2019, including a synopsis and promo art.

When fate brings an unlikely team of alien space explorers to earth in pursuit of the evil Baron Karza, they make a shocking discovery—on our world they are the size of action figures! The Micronauts are small heroes in a big world but the stakes are higher than ever as their miniaturized size presents dangerous obstacles at every turn. Fortunately, they forge an alliance with teenager Cameron Ruck, who will join them in their pursuit of justice. Although the Micronauts are small in stature, their bravery and adventurous spirits remain larger than life.

Young Justice

The new season of Young Justice will debut late 2018, according to producer and co-creator Greg Weisman on Twitter.

Agents of SHIELD

“The most unexpected person from SHIELD’s past” plays a key role in January 19th’s episode, “The Last Day.”

Coulson and the team discover that the most unexpected person from S.H.I.E.L.D.’s past may hold the key to stopping Earth’s destruction.

Black Lightning

The CW has released a synopsis for the series premiere, “Power Up.”

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Ann McClain), and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe-haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero in his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning, but he left the Superhero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought.

Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block

Finally, the new season of Channel Zero premieres February 7th, 2018 according to the latest trailer.





