Good news, residents of the giant unnamed neon metropolis seen in the Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer. You have one extra week to evacuate your citizens, make sure all your insurance is up to date, and get your affairs in order, because the titanic tussle is now taking place on March 31.



Why would Warner Bros., after making us utterly salivate at the badassery of the upcoming beatdown previewed in Sunday’s trailer, suddenly decide to postpone Godzilla Vs. Kong from March 26 and instead debut it in theaters but (more importantly and safely) on HBO Max seven days later? Does an effect need to be finished? Is Godzilla being a diva about something? Did somebody forget to turn the oven off and have to go home to Skull Island real quick? No man can truly say. At least it’s only a week! (Variety notes that the movie will still open March 26 in parts of the world where HBO Max is not available.)

guys I want to see a giant ape punch a radioactive lizard so goddamn bad

