We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

Giancarlo Esposito Discusses His Greatest Acting Challenge Yet: A Cartoon Supervillain

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:DuckTales
DuckTalesGiancarlo EspositoVoice actingDisneyDisney XDDarkwing Duck
1
Save
Giancarlo Esposito recording for DuckTales.
Giancarlo Esposito recording for DuckTales.
Image: Disney

Giancarlo Esposito is a well respected actor. He played Gus Fring on Breaking Bad. He filled up the screen as Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian. But that pales in comparison to the challenge before him now: playing a cartoon villain on DuckTales.

Advertisement

In a new featurette from Disney XD, Esposito discusses his role as the Phantom Blot, a mysterious villain in the newest season of DuckTales who hates magic. He talks fluidly about cartoons, why they’re important, and what’s interesting to him about the role, and he shows an authentic enthusiasm for playing this character. It’s always nice to see the joy some screen actors bring to their occasional voice acting roles, and Esposito is clearly having fun here.

He is 100% invested in DuckTales, as we all should be. The new season, airing on Disney XD now, seems like it’s going to end up being great: they even got Darkwing Duck.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
PS5 DualSense Controller
PS5 DualSense Controller
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

An RTX 3080 Graphics Card Just Sold on Ebay for $70,000

Nvidia's New RTX 3080 Can Barely Run Crysis: Remastered at 4K

Epic's Latest Filing Says Apple Lied About Fortnite's Popularity Using 'Cherry-Picked' Stats

The Downside of Conveniently Signing In With Google, Facebook, Twitter, or Apple

DISCUSSION