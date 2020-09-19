Giancarlo Esposito Discusses His Greatest Acting Challenge Yet: A Cartoon Supervillain

Giancarlo Esposito recording for DuckTales. Image : Disney

Giancarlo Esposito is a well respected actor. He played Gus Fring on Breaking Bad. He filled up the screen as Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian. But that pales in comparison to the challenge before him now: playing a cartoon villain on DuckTales.

In a new featurette from Disney XD, Esposito discusses his role as the Phantom Blot, a mysterious villain in the newest season of DuckTales who hates magic. He talks fluidly about cartoons, why they’re important , and what’s interesting to him about the role, and he shows an authentic enthusiasm for playing this character. It’s always nice to see the joy some screen actors bring to their occasional voice acting roles, and Esposito is clearly having fun here.

He is 100% invested in DuckTales, as we all should be. The new season, airing on Disney XD now, seems like it’s going to end up being great: they even got Darkwing Duck.

