Ghost Toilets, and All the Other Non-Spectral Toy News of the Week

Image : Mondo, Hasbro, and Lego

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of all things toy. But, frankly, what else do you need this week than a ghost toilet action figure? I mean, sure, there’s Spider-Man mechs, literal Lego carnage, and even weirdly adorable car plushes, but, c’mon. Ghost toilet. Check it out!



Image : Marvel

Mondo Marvel Mecha Figures

Mondo’s plan to turn Marvel heroes into anime and manga-inspired mecha heroes has been in the works for a while, and now we’ve finally got our first look at the fruits of their robot labor in the form of not one, but two Spider-Man mechs. One classic, one inspired by the infamous Symbiote suit, the $160-each figures stand around 10" tall, and come with various accessories, including multiple posing hands, webbing FX- like blasts, ziplines, and even a faux-shield, plus some giant swords. Because would you really be a mecha if you didn’t have a giant sword? Both Spidey mechs also include short comics fleshing out the alt-reality Marvel future that Mondo has created to inspire its line of figures, to boot—and they start shipping this summer. [Mondo]



Image : Hasbro

Kenner Classics The Real Ghostbusters Ecto-1 and Ghosts!

It feels a little weird for a big toy company to trot out the corpse of a dead toy company it bought years prior, but Kenner was a staple for most kids who grew up in the ‘80s, and we’re happy to see its toys available again. And as big a movie as Ghostbusters was, The Real Ghostbusters cartoon and its toy line were even bigger, and Hasbro is bringing back some of them as Walmart exclusives next month. The $50 Kenner Classics Ecto-1 is absurdly expensive but will also easily sell out because not enough toys today come with a deployable ghost claw. And because a Ghostbuster without actual ghosts to bust is out of a job, both Bug-Eye and Fearsome Flush (a literal haunted toilet) figures are returning to warm pegs at $15 a piece.

Image : Jakks Pacific

Jakks Pacific Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Playset

This week saw an influx of new Mario toys thanks to March 10th (Mar10), a random calendar day that Nintendo is really trying to make into a notable holiday. Jakks Pacific’s new Bowser’s Airship Playset is the most interesting of the lot, purportedly scaled to match the toymaker’s 2.5-inch Mario figures, although we remember Bowser’s flying ships being much, much larger in the video games. For $40 (arriving this fall) it delivers spinning propellers, misshapen wheels that make the boat appear to rock as it rolls along, music from the games, and hidden storage where you can stash away your own army of Goombas.

Image : Target

Lego Marvel Spider-Man Carnage Bust

Well, that turned dark quickly. Lego’s line of miniature helmets/busts has featured plenty of baddies since it debuted a few years ago, including Stormtroopers and Boba Fett, but this week Target has revealed the line is expanding to include Marvel antagonists— s tarting with a rather terrifying brick-built version of Carnage. The 546-piece set will arrive April 11 for $60, and includes massive teeth and the angriest pair of eyebrows we’ve ever seen on a Lego set.

Image : Mattel

Mattel Jurassic World Legacy Collection Apatosaurus Dinosaur

Decades after Jurassic Park hit theaters we’re only now getting the gigantic dinosaur toys the franchise deserves. Back in 2019, Mattel released a 28-inch tall, 34-inch long Jurassic World Brachiosaurus figure with enough articulation to mostly justify its $50 price tag. This year we’re getting an even longer 41-inch Apatosaurus according to a recent listing on the UK’s Smyths Toys website. It features a similar amount of articulation as the Brachiosaurus, but now a $70 price tag when it’s available later this month—at least in Europe.

Image : Kaiyodo

Kaiyodo Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Iron Spider Figure

There’s already been a Spider-Man in Kaiyodo’s hyper-articulated Marvel line, but now he’s getting a serious upgrade in the form the new Revoltech Iron Spider. While the base suit has many similarities to the standard Revoltech Spidey (aside from the new red-and-gold coloring and armor), the roughly 8" tall figure also has a set of detachable, fully pos able spider-arms to attach to Peter’s back, allowing for some truly ridiculous poses. On top of those, the figure comes with a couple of web zipline effects, alternate hands, and even a set of magnetized feet to pose Spidey like he’s mid-wallcrawl. The Iron Spider Revoltech will cost around $80, and is set to release in Japan at the end of July. [Kaiyodo]

Image : Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan 20th Anniversary DeLorean Plush

The last day of March marks the 20th anniversary of Universal Studios Japan opening its doors, and it remains the most popular Universal Studios park in the world, even besting the Florida attraction by four million visitors every year. To celebrate, the park is releasing a bunch of new commemorative merchandise, including stuffed ETs, Jaws-themed jewelry, and this adorable plush Back to the Future DeLorean time machine. There’s no pricing details yet, but they appear to be Japanese exclusives— w hich means if you do find a way to get your hands on one, you’ll probably be paying a small fortune in import fees.

