Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045's Latest Trailer Is Jazzy as Hell

Scenes from Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Image : Netflix

Ghost in the Shell didn’t exactly need a CGi reimagining to make its story about technologically enhanced humans any more interesting, but this is an age in which all things under the sun end up being rebooted when IP owners decide that the ground’s gone fallow enough. Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 and, surprisingly, it looks pretty dope.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045's newest trailer is light in the way of plot specifics and mostly highlights what kind of tone the movie’s going for. The action’s high-octane, though a bit more stayed because of how this animation style skews a little bit closer to reality, but what really jumps out is the role that music’s apparently going to play in terms of keeping things moving forward. The next time we all see the Major in action, she’s not just going to be kicking all kinds of human and synthetic ass, she’s going to be doing it in style with one hell of a soundtrack hyping her up.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 hits Netflix in April.

