Another Star Wars movie, another Stormtrooper redesign. If The Last Jedi had the Executioner, and The Force Awakens had the First Order trooper design itself, now The Rise of Skywalker is bringing the full might of the dark side.

StarWars.com has just officially revealed our first look at a brand new Stormtrooper design coming with The Rise of Skywalker: the red, angular, and very angry looking Sith Trooper. Apparently Supreme Leader Kylo is just going all in as he hunts down the remnants of the Resistance.

Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con next week will be able to be some of the first people to see the actual Sith Trooper suit used in The Rise of Skywalker as part of a special exhibit based around every generation of Stormtrooper design being presented at the con. And, being Star Wars, they’ll also get early access to the first merchandise created for the Sith Trooper. There’ll be the above Hasbro Black Series 6-inch and Hot Toys 12-inch figures, as well as a Funko Pop, a tiki mug, pins, trading cards, T-shirts, hats, kids’ costumes...if it’s a merchandise thing you can make out of a Stormtrooper? They’ve made it. And it’ll be at San Diego-Comic Con! And all of it is simply early access, rather than truly exclusive, ahead of a wider release later this year with the rest of the Rise of Skywalker toys and merchandise.



Aside from the evocative name and color scheme, it’s interesting to see some design parallels between this trooper and not actually the prior Stormtroopers, but the Clone Troopers that came long before them—like the more angular armor pieces, that middle “nose” slit down the front of the helmet. Kylo Ren might have wanted to let the past die, but he didn’t take that into consideration when it came to military fashion design, apparently.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20, 2019.

