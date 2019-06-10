Image: Square-Enix

Announced years ago by Square-Enix and Crystal Dynamics as part of a new concerted effort by Marvel to return to AAA-gaming, we’ve finally just gotten a decent look at what exactly The Avengers is going to be—and it seems pretty damn great looking so far.



Revealed at Square-Enix’s E3 press conference this evening, The Avengers will task players with uniting Earth’s Mightiest after the seeming death of Captain America in a terrorist attack on San Francisco. Players will be able to play as each hero in the Avengers lineup—Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, the Hulk, and Thor—as the Avengers attempt to bring themselves back together in the wake of a grave tragedy. Oh, and Hank Pym is gonna show up at some point.

As well as an original story, the game will feature multiplayer components where players can customise heroes from the Marvel Comics roster and team up to protect the earth from new threats.

Avengers hits PC, Google Stadia, and Playstation 4, and Xbox One on May 15, 2020.

