Power Rangers (and its Japanese predecessor, Super Sentai) is no stranger to additional rangers joining the team mid-show. The latest entry in the series, Beast Morphers, is no exception—and io9 has your very first look at its new Gold Ranger in action, as well as a chat with the man himself!



io9 can exclusively confirm that Abraham Rodriguez—who plays Grid Battleforce tech genius Nate Silva on the show—will officially be stepping up to join Devon, Ravi, and Zoey as the Gold Ranger. Nate will step into the shiny supersuit in this week’s episode, “The Cybergate Opens” and you can see the first moment he dons the suit in a new clip below, making its debut here on io9!

To celebrate the occasion, we spoke to Rodriguez over email to get a hint of what Power Rangers fans can expect from Nate’s transition from team support to full-time superhero.

io9: How long have you known that Nate’s journey would lead to him joining the Beast Morphers—what was your reaction the moment you found out yourself?



Abraham Rodriguez: The same day I found out that I booked the role of Nate, our phenomenal executive producer, Chip Lynn, called me from New Zealand and told me my character would become the Gold Ranger in the eighth episode. At first, I was just speechless that I booked the role. Then it hit me that I was going to be the Gold Power Ranger and be a part of the special Gold Ranger legacy forever. From the moment I arrived to our studio lot and began working, I was eager and excited to read the script to find out how my character becomes the Gold Ranger. I will never forget the high level of excitement I felt when I was finally handed a hard copy of the eighth episode. I started reading the script immediately and went through so many emotions. It was everything I dreamed it would be and more. I was so excited and ready to become a Power Ranger.

io9: Tell us a little bit about the day on set you shot the moment Nate became the Gold Ranger. What was that like for you?

Rodriguez: The day I shot the scene where Nate becomes the Gold Power Ranger will forever be one of the best experiences and memories of my life. I remember getting more and more anxious and excited as the day drew closer. Once the day finally came, I woke up so hyped, happy, and ready to film such an epic and life-changing scene for Nate. I knew that from the moment Nate became the Gold Ranger, his life would never be the same. He would never go back to being just the child genius and lead scientist, but he would also become a part of the Power Rangers team, fight against evil, and protect the Morphin Grid alongside his best friends. It was a huge character arc for Nate. I was ready to give it my all and enjoy every second of this epic and legendary transformation. I had an absolute blast filming this scene take after take. It will forever be one of my favorite scenes and always hold a special place in my heart.

Rodriguez suited up in Nate’s new Gold Ranger gear. Nate’s ready to go gold—how about you? 1 / 2

io9: Judging by the clip we’re showing off, Nate’s choice to become the Gold Ranger seems more out of circumstance than his grand intent. How will such a momentous decision impact him and his role in the Grid Battleforce going forward?

Rodriguez: Nate is always thinking about how he can help his friends help the world, fight against evil, and protect the Morphin Grid from Evox, so becoming a Power Ranger himself, has helped him understand from a different perspective what it’s like going face to face with the enemy. It will also help him better develop more weapons and plans the team and himself can use to defeat Evox. Nate has an advantage of knowing the scientific realm along with now being able to fight the enemy himself with all the knowledge he has from various years of working in Grid Battleforce and developing new weaponry and tactics. He is no longer the boy behind the computer, but now also front row in the battlefield fighting evil and saving the world.

io9: You’re joining a very special legacy, not just of the Power Rangers, but one of the series’ legendary “sixth ranger” archetypes. What’s it like being in the same group of characters like Tommy Oliver’s Green Ranger all those years ago?

Rodriguez: It is such a special feeling to be a part of the Gold Ranger legacy. To be in the same group of characters as Tommy Oliver is just unreal and super awesome! It’s an honor to be a part of a special and unique group of Rangers. GO GOLD!!!

“The Cybergate Opens” hits Nickelodeon at 8 a.m. ET/PT this Saturday, April 27.

